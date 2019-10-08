First Restaurant Dedicated To Beignets Opening In Deep Ellum

No need to head to the Big Easy, beignets are coming to the Big D!

A new bakery is heading to Deep Ellum, one that focuses on only three things: coffee, ice cream, and beignets!

Le Bon Temps is the branchild of New Orleans native Eric Khozindar, who wanted to bring a little flavor of his hometown to Dallas. He says of his new venture, "We do your classic beignet, very much like what you'd get at Café Du Monde, but then we have another I'm proud of that we call 'Le Boneignet.' It's a little flakier — a little more 'croissant-y.' It takes much longer to make. The proofing time is three days long. We'll only have a limited amount every day. I only serve three things: beignets, coffee, and ice cream, so those three things better be damn good."

A New Orleans native wanted to bring home to Dallas.



A shop dedicated to: beignets, coffee & ice cream.



Opening October 13th



Get your fix late nights. Open till 3am Thursday - Saturday. Close at 11pm Sunday - Wednesday.



LE BON TEMPS

2932 Main Street

Dallas, Texas 75226

Le Bon Temps will have a soft opening Saturday, October 12, followed by a grand opening on October 13. The restaurant will be open from 9am until 11pm Sunday through Wednesdays, and until 3 am on Thursdays-Saturdays.

