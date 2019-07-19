Five Guys Arrested After Getting Into A Fistfight At A Five Guys

July 19, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Five Guys Burger & Fries, Interior, Mezzanine

(Photo by David P. Willis)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Five men were arrested in Florida yesterday after allegedly getting into a fistfight at a Five Guys restaurant.

So yes, five guys were arrested at Five Guys.

The Stuart Police Department announced the arrests on Facebook writing, "Five guys were involved in the fight, and those five guys found themselves under arrest."

While the cause of the fight is still unclear, witnesses say a cup was thrown, and a door was slammed into someone's face before an "all-out brawl" broke out.

Three male juveniles and two adult men were charged with affray, a first degree misdemeanor charge resulting from two or more people fighting in a public place and disturbing the peace, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Via Fox News

Tags: 
Five Guys
Arrested
Fight
Police
Crime
Burgers
Florida
funny

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes