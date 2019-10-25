New Report Lists The Five Unhealthiest Zip Codes In DFW

A report published by Parkland Health & Hospital System has found the five unhealthiest zip codes in DFW.

And unfortunately, all five seem to reside in southern Dallas County.

Dallas County officials hope to develop plans to better aid the residents of the unhealthiest zip codes, which include 75210, 75215, 75216, 75217, and 75241. Dr. Philip Huang, who leads Dallas’ health department, said the report “points out where we really need to be focusing a lot of effort to improve access to care.” And the focus, according to Dr. Huang, needs to be about more than getting adults to just go to the doctor more. “We need to address early childhood education, transportation, criminal justice, and homelessness. It’s not just the clinical health care. To make long-term impact, we have to work on all these issues to break the cycle,” he said.

Among the other finding in the report include:

-The average life expectancy for someone living in the 7515 zip code is lowest in the county at 66. The highest is 75204 at 90

-14% of Dallas County residents have been diagnosed with some form of depression

-One in 10 Dallasites is living with diabetes

-2 in 10 don’t have health insurance

-By 230, it’s estimated Dallas will be short 326 primary care doctors

Via Dallas News