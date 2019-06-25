Ha! Joanna Gaines Is Just Now Getting Around To Ordering Birth Announcements For 1-Year-Old Baby Crew!

Just add this to the incredibly long list of reasons to LOVE Joanna Gaines! Besides shiplap of course!

The Fixer Upper mom is crazy busy. Perhaps even more so now since leaving the hit TV series on HGTV. Not only are the Gaines' starting their own TV network, but they're also redecoration JLo's beach house! On top of alllllllllll that, Jo is a mother of five kiddos. As you would expect, some thing fall through he cracks from time to time...like the very unimportant birth announcements. Honestly, isn't that what facebook is for?

Roughly one year after baby Crew's birth, Jo is finally gettin' it done. Ha!

Don't worry we won't tell baby Crew. And by the way, props to any mom who manages to sneak in the time to order birth announcements no matter how early or late they are. That's a feat all to itself.