Flat Earthers Are Planning A Cruise For 2020

The Flat Earthers are planning for the future. In fact, they're planning a cruise in 2020 for the Flat Earther International Conference. However, there's just one problem...when cruising around the world, cruise ships use a navigational system based on a round Earth.

Cruise ships use a form of GPS that will let you know where other ships are within a certain radius. This system relies on at least 24 satellites for an accurate location reading to prevent collisions.

Here's where it gets ironic. According to the Flat Earth International Conference and their thoughts on satellites...

"believe government space agencies are taking creative liberties with your tax dollars and producing misleading materials."

Needless to say, but this might present a bit of an issue. You would think a group like the Flat Earthers would want a cruise crew with the same mentality that they have.

We do have to wonder though, aren't they scared of falling off the edge?