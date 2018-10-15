Foo Fighters Cover Metallica With 10-Year-Old On Guitar During Concert

How many of us have dreamed (or still dream) about becoming a rock star and one day sharing the stage with some of our music idols?

Well, 10-year-old Collier Cash Rule has already had that dream come true.

In the middle of the Foo Fighters' set in Kansas City, Missouri, Dave Grohl invited young Collier onto the stage, and asked the 10-year-old if he knew how to play guitar. Collier said "yes," and that he knew a lot of Metallica. Grohl handed him his guitar, and Collier immediately started playing the opening riff to "Enter Sandman." It wasn't long before the band joined right along with him.

And if that wasn't enough, at the end of the performance, Grohl gave Collier his guitar!

Video of Kid crushes Enter Sandman with The Foo Fighters and gets Dave Grohl&#039;s guitar!

Once again, Dave Grohl proves that he is the coolest human in rock and roll!

Via Rolling Stone