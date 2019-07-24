Forever 21 Sends Diet Bars To Customers Who Ordered Plus-Sized Clothing

July 24, 2019
Forever 21 decided to send some its customers a little extra gift with their clothing orders.

Unfortunately, many are calling the supposed act of generosity “tone deaf.”

Customers who ordered from Forever 21’s plus-sized collection received with their clothing a complimentary Atkins low-carb lemon diet bar.  

Obviously, the customers who received diet bars with their plus-sized clothing didn’t take too kindly to Forever 21’s “fat shaming.”

 

 

Forever 21 said that they often, they’ll “surprise customers with free test products from third parties in their e-commerce orders.”  The Atkins bars supposedly were sent to customers who ordered any item, and not just those who ordered plus-sized clothing.  They continued saying, “This was an oversight on our part and we sincerely apologize for any offense this may have caused to our customers, as this was not our intention in any way.”

Via NY Post

