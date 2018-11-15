Ladies & Gents, We Give You The What-A-Sweater!
November 15, 2018
You can officially throw away your ugly Christmas sweaters. There's no need for them anymore. There's a new and improved Christmas sweat in town and it's all thanks to Whataburger!
Just in time for Christmas, it's the What-A-Sweater!!!!!! Of course it's in the signature Whataburger colors of orange and white, decorated with French fries!
Y'all heard it here first: @whataburger released these tasty new holiday sweaters! Head over to their online Whatastore now to snag one!
Super cute! You can get one of your very own right HERE for a mere $42.99!