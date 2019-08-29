Race Car Driver And Former “Mythbusters” Star Jessi Combs Dies In A Car Crash

Jessi Combs, former star of the TV show Mythbusters and race car driver, passed away Tuesday at the age of 39.

Combs was attempting to break her own land-speed record in a jet car, with Autoblog reporting she was trying to hit speeds of 619 mph.

Her family released a statement that read:

Jessi was known for her bright smile, positivity, and tenacious pursuit of the fulfillment of her dreams,” the statement continues. “Her drive was infectious, and she served as a role model for young Girls, and Women around the world. People that loved her and followed her became family, all bonded together by adventure and passion. Her fans adored her, and she lived to inspire them. Jessi’s most notable dream was to become the fastest woman on Earth, a dream she had been chasing since 2012. Combs was one of the rare dreamers with the bravery to turn those possibilities into reality, and she left this earth driving faster than any other woman in history.

Combs starred in twelve episodes of the hit Discover Channel show Mythbusters in 2009, when Kari Byron went on maternity leave.

Video of &quot;MythBusters&quot; Star Jessi Combs Dies at 36 | E! News

Via Fox News