Former NFL Player Covers Mammograms For 500 Women In Honor Of Late Mother

DeAngelo Williams has honored his late mother in the most amazing way possible.

The former NFL running back has covered the costs for mammograms for women across the country in honor of his mother who passed away in 2014 from breast cancer. She was just 53-years-old at the time of her passing. Four of Williams' aunts also died from the disease before the age of 50.

Through his non-profit, The DeAngelo Foundation, Williams has bene able to cover the costs for 500 mammograms for women across the country.

This is dedicated to my mom, my aunts & women everywhere affected by Breast Cancer. I love you. #WeAreInThisTogetherhttps://t.co/bAwaanlfzV — DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) October 11, 2015

Williams said in a statement to TODAY, "To be able to help all these women is amazing. This can be life-changing for these women. We are enabling them to get this care that no one should ever be denied or not have access to."

Via Fox 8