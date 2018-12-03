Sully The Service Dog Says Goodbye To George H.W. Bush

You probably already know this, but on Friday evening former President George H.W. Bush passed away at the age of 94. Politics aside, we lost a good one.

As you would expect, the tributes have been pouring in. Numerous political figures have paid their respects with pictures and memorable moments, including Bush's son George W. Bush, who shared the sweetest picture of his late mother and father, with their arms around each other as they walked away.

Former President Barack Obama shared a wonderful note about Bush Sr, calling him a patriot and humble servant.

America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush. While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude. Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family tonight – and all who were inspired by George and Barbara’s example. pic.twitter.com/g9OUPu2pjY — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 1, 2018

Michelle Obama also shared the sweetest picture with him.

Bill and Hilary Clinton made a joint statement...

Hillary and I mourn the passing of President George H. W. Bush, and give thanks for his great long life of service, love and friendship. I am grateful for every minute I spent with him and will always hold our friendship as one of my life’s greatest gifts. https://t.co/1CYdrIeKmz — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 1, 2018

Of course, Jimmy Carter paid his respects too.

However, the most gut wrenching photo comes from Sully, George H.W. Bush's service dog.

Mission complete. A post shared by Sully H.W. Bush (@sullyhwbush) on Dec 2, 2018 at 6:07pm PST

Rest in peace Mr. Bush. You will be missed.