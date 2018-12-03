Sully The Service Dog Says Goodbye To George H.W. Bush

December 3, 2018
george_hw_bush_barabar_bush

(Photo by © TNS)

You probably already know this, but on Friday evening former President George H.W. Bush passed away at the age of 94. Politics aside, we lost a good one.

As you would expect, the tributes have been pouring in. Numerous political figures have paid their respects with pictures and memorable moments, including Bush's son George W. Bush, who shared the sweetest picture of his late mother and father, with their arms around each other as they walked away.

Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died. George H. W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.

A post shared by George W. Bush (@georgewbush) on

Former President Barack Obama shared a wonderful note about Bush Sr, calling him a patriot and humble servant.

Michelle Obama also shared the sweetest picture with him.

As a public servant, father, and grandfather, President George H.W. Bush was an extraordinary example for us all. His spirit of service and decency will be missed by many, including our family. I hope his memory will be a guiding light for our country and those around the world.

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on

Bill and Hilary Clinton made a joint statement...

Of course, Jimmy Carter paid his respects too.

However, the most gut wrenching photo comes from Sully, George H.W. Bush's service dog.

Mission complete.

A post shared by Sully H.W. Bush (@sullyhwbush) on

Rest in peace Mr. Bush. You will be missed.

