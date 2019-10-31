Former Ranger Josh Hamilton Charged With Felony Injury To A Child

Five-time All-Star and Rangers legend Josh Hamilton was charged Wednesday afternoon with injury to a child, a third degree felony.

Hamilton surrendered himself to Tarrant County Jail after a Keller police department affidavit revealed that Hamilton’s 14-year-old daughter told police the 38-year-old struck her after she made a comment that upset him. Hamilton allegedly threw a full bottle overhand at the teen, striking her squarely in the chest, and then cursed and shouted at her.

#Breaking here are the details of the child abuse allegations against Former Texas Ranger Josh Hamilton in the arrest affidavit. pic.twitter.com/bFY6vHuzP1 — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) October 30, 2019

The Dallas Morning News reported that Katie Hamilton, Hamilton’s ex-wife and the mother of the teen, had sought a protective order for the girl against Hamilton earlier this month.

This past summer, Hamilton was inducted into the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame. The team said in a statement, “The Texas Rangers take the issue of family violence very seriously. We are aware of the situation involving Josh Hamilton. Since this is an ongoing legal matter, we have no further comment.”

Hamilton was released from jail on a $35,000 bond. If convicted, he faces a potential sentence of two to ten years in prison.

Via Fox News