Fort Worth Police Catch Potential Robber After He Fall’s Through Grocery Store Ceiling

Fort Worth police successfully captured two suspects who were caught trying to break into a grocery store early Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived at Elrod's Cost Plus in the 1500 block of Northwest 25th Street around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday morning, to find Sergio Salinas, 29, and Jose Oscar Salinas, 30, running to the back of the store. Jose exited through the back of the store, whereas Sergio decided to try and climb through Elrod’s ceiling to make his escape.

Turns out that was the wrong move.

It wasn’t long before Sergio completely fell through the grocery store’s ceiling, and was apprehended by police quickly thereafter.

Video of Burglary Suspects Arrested At Fort Worth Grocery Store, 1 Fell From Ceiling

Sergio was caught with a bag t hat contained 29 packs of cigarettes, valued at $219.43, and Jose, who was also caught by police, was ALSO carrying a bag, stuffed with 22 packs of cigarettes and 22 packs of meat, valued at $385.88.

Both men face charges of burglary of a building.

Via NBC DFW