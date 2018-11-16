Fort Worth Preschool Teacher Creates Hilarious Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking Game

November 16, 2018
The Hallmark Channel has been in full on Christmas mode for weeks. And it's not just the older movies, they've been unveiling new Christmas movies too!

Now, before you get sucked into your Christmas stories this weekend, we have something that's sure to make things interesting as you watch. It's a Hallmark Christmas movie drinking game!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Thanks to our own Brittany Graves, a preschool teacher in Fort Worth, who just made our weekend!

LOL! Bonus shots if the movie stars Candace Cameron Bure or Lacey Chabret. Hahahahahahaha!

