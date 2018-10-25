Iggy The Giant Lizard At The Fort Worth Zoo Has A New Halloween Costume!

This is not a drill. We are t-minus seven days away from Halloween. You better have your costume ready! Even Iggy at the Fort Worth Zoo is ready for the big day!

If you haven't driven by the Fort Worth Zoo in the last couple of days, you should! There's a delightful little/big surprise waiting for you. Iggy the giant lizard is all gussied up for Halloween! Her outfit is "witchin"! Get it! Because she's a witch!