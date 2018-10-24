Move Over West, Fort Worth's Pearl Snap Kolaches Wins Best In Texas

October 24, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
kolaches

(Photo by Rachel Denny Clow/Caller-Times)

Categories: 
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Oh no! A Texas kolache staple has been dethroned!

Sorry West, there's a new kolache kid in town and it goes to Fort Worth's Pearl Snap Kolaches, who took home the Grand Champion title at the Caldwell Kolache Festival. Not to mention they were also voted Best Kolaches by Fort Worth Texas magazine.

If you're wondering what put them at the top of the kolache game, well, that would be their pecan pie kolache. Mmmmmmmmm.

#Repost @trycaviardfw with @get_repost ・・・ @fwtxmag's 2018 reader pick for best kolaches, @pearlsnapkolaches, is now on Caviar(!). Pay a $0 delivery fee on your order of $20 or more with code KOLACHE, through 9/16. . . . . #foodporn #yummy #instaeats #dailyfoodfeed #spoonfeed #eater #forkyeah #foodrepublic #foodie #foodstagram #instafood #goodeats #dallasfoodie #dallasfood #fortworthfoodie #fortworthfood #pearlsnapkolaches #kolaches

A post shared by Pearl Snap Kolaches (@pearlsnapkolaches) on

We know what we're going to be doing later.

Tags: 
fort worth
Texas
kolaches
Best
pearl snap kolaches
west

Recent Podcast Audio
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues About The Holidays At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona, Consumer Channel Director, Marketing KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Christiaan Abbott To Talk About The Dream Destination KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes