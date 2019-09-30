Four Decades Later, Olivia Newton-John Rocks Sandy’s Leather Outfit From “Grease”

Grease first hit our theater screens in 1978.

Olivia Newton-John was just 28-years-old when she put on the iconic leather outfit worn by Sandra Dee at the end of the film, and over four decades later, she can still rock the look.

Newon-John donned the outfit once again during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, where she revealed she’s auctioning off the outfit, and several other items from her illustrious career to benefit the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Center in Melbourne, Australia.

Video of Sunday Profile: Olivia Newton-John

Newton-John founded the center while she’s in the middle of her own fight with breast cancer, for the third time no less. She told Gayle King that the pain at time can be “really bad,” but she always tries to keep a positive outlook on life.

She said, “In my opinion, if they give you a percentage, or you know, ‘This many women get this and they live this long,’ you can create that and make it happen. It’s almost like — I think I know what the statistics are. And if, and, but I put them away. But I’m gonna live longer than that. I’ve made that decision. And I don’t buy into the statistics ‘cause I think they can make you really nervous.”

Via People