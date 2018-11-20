After Losing His Uncle And Nearly His Home, Frankie Muniz Celebrates Getting Engaged To His Girlfriend
After a tough week that included burying his uncle and nearly losing his home because his cat left a faucet running, Frankie Muniz finally has something to celebrate in his life.
The 32-year-old became engaged to his longtime girlfriend Paige Price Sunday evening, his agent confirmed to People.
When you’re a little girl, you dream of marrying the man of your dreams. You think of all these extravagant things from the way he asks you, to the dress you’re going to wear, to the music you’re going to dance to with your father. Sometimes, reality has a tendency to overstep your dreams and really surprise you. Francisco Muniz IV, you’re more than a dream to me. You teach me every day, you compliment me when I’m at my worst, and you push me past the edge but you’re there to pick me up when I start showing signs of falling. I love every piece of you, and I appreciate you more and more every single day. I truly cannot wait to be your wife ♥️ P.S. You’re officially the master of proposals. 143. P.P.S. I ugly cried so hard that I can’t even post the pictures so... there’s that..
Muniz leaned heavily on Price after losing his uncle and nearly his home last week.
Thank God I have @paigey_price to help me get through this. I'd be lost without her. She's so strong and exactly what I need.— Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 15, 2018
Congratulations to the happy couple!
Via People