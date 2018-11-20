After Losing His Uncle And Nearly His Home, Frankie Muniz Celebrates Getting Engaged To His Girlfriend

After a tough week that included burying his uncle and nearly losing his home because his cat left a faucet running, Frankie Muniz finally has something to celebrate in his life.

The 32-year-old became engaged to his longtime girlfriend Paige Price Sunday evening, his agent confirmed to People.

Muniz leaned heavily on Price after losing his uncle and nearly his home last week.

Thank God I have @paigey_price to help me get through this. I'd be lost without her. She's so strong and exactly what I need. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 15, 2018

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Via People