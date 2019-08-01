French's To Release Mustard-Flavored Ice Cream In Honor Of National Mustard Day

In food news surely to gross a lot of you out, French's is going all out this year to celebrate National Mustard Day.

French's has teamed with ice cream band Coolhaus to introduce mustard-flavored ice cream to a few, select cities this summer.

The company sent out in a tweet they want us to experience mustard like we've "never had before."

I scream, you scream, wait.. mustard ice cream? Yes, and it's delicious! We partnered with @Coolhaus for #NationalMustardDay on 8/3 to bring you mustard like you've never had it before. Click here to learn more: https://t.co/bkszXuy0NV pic.twitter.com/edOPK6s7tu — French's (@Frenchs) July 31, 2019

The mustard ice cream will only be available on select days in New York and Los Angeles over the next week, but who knows. Maybe if it's a hit, we'll soon see it in stores across the country, where we will promptly ignore them before selecting Blue Bell again.

Via Fox News