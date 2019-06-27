Prosper's Crystal Lagoon Will Open This Friday!

Summer is probably the hardest season for parents. Why? Because you're constantly trying to find things to do around DFW. Not to mention, kid vacations can get expensive.

Good news! There's a solution! You can still get a beach vacation for a fraction of the price! And it's all within driving distance. Just head North to Prosper!

This Friday, June 28th will mark the grand opening of the Crystal Lagoon at Windsong Ranch. It's 5 acres of crystal clear water, which includes white sandy beaches to hang out on.

Video of The Lagoon ! In Prosper Texas

It's the perfect place to hang with the family this summer!