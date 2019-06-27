Prosper's Crystal Lagoon Will Open This Friday!

June 27, 2019
Miles In The Morning
crystal_lagoon

(Photo by iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Summer is probably the hardest season for parents. Why? Because you're constantly trying to find things to do around DFW. Not to mention, kid vacations can get expensive.

Good news! There's a solution! You can still get a beach vacation for a fraction of the price! And it's all within driving distance. Just head North to Prosper!

This Friday, June 28th will mark the grand opening of the Crystal Lagoon at Windsong Ranch. It's 5 acres of crystal clear water, which includes white sandy beaches to hang out on.

It's the perfect place to hang with the family this summer!

 

Tags: 
Texas
prosper
windsong
crystal lagoon
swimming. beach
sand
grand opening

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes