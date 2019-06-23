Elephant Tries To Get Frisky With A Hot Woman In A Bikini

June 23, 2019
Miles In The Morning
elephant

(Photo by iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

All of God's creatures are majestic and beautiful. Some of them can also be a little pervy.

WARNING! Pictures with animals in the wild don't always go according to plan. Sure, they're great if you can get that perfect Instagram moment. However, what do you do when one goes rogue?

In this case, we've got an elephant looking to get frisky with an incredibly hot woman in a bikini. He might also be hungry, but we'll let you be the judge.

That’s one horny dude @barstoolsmokeshows (via @francety)

A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on

Not sure you wanna go viral for that.

Tags: 
Elephant
Woman
Bikini
Top
frisky
trunk
Boobs

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes