We already have enough traffic problems in North Texas without this news from Arlington.

A semi-truck overturned yesterday, spilling enough frozen chicken onto the highway that it shut down three lanes of traffic early in the morning.

Video of RAW VIDEO: I-20 In Arlington Covered With Chicken After Semi Crash

The truck driver was taken to the hospital, but the police did not release any update on his condition. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

Via WFAA