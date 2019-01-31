It's So Cold, Frozen Pants Are Popping Up All Over The Midwest

If you haven't heard, our friends in the Midwest are experiencing insanely cold temperatures. In some places, temperatures got down as low as 40 degrees below zero with a wind chill of 70 below!!!!!

Needless to say, but it's pretty dang cold! Schools are closed, beer trucks can't make their deliveries, and people are so bored that their freezing their pants upright in the snow.

Yes, #frozenpants is trending right now. Here are some of the best frozen pants pics from around the web today. Enjoy!

Uh-oh, they're going stir crazy!