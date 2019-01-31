It's So Cold, Frozen Pants Are Popping Up All Over The Midwest
If you haven't heard, our friends in the Midwest are experiencing insanely cold temperatures. In some places, temperatures got down as low as 40 degrees below zero with a wind chill of 70 below!!!!!
Needless to say, but it's pretty dang cold! Schools are closed, beer trucks can't make their deliveries, and people are so bored that their freezing their pants upright in the snow.
Yes, #frozenpants is trending right now. Here are some of the best frozen pants pics from around the web today. Enjoy!
#ccso #frozen #frozenpants #polarvortex #stupidcold #minnesota
Standing by #standingpants #frozenpants Not exactly their idea of #winterfun #brrr #onlyinminnesota #captureminnesota #polarvortex
#bestofnempls #nempls #minneapolis #minnesota #minnesotaunited #mnufc #frozenpants
Due to the extremely and dangerously cold temperatures, classes are cancelled tomorrow. Stay safe and warm! ❄️ You know it’s cold when #frozenpants are showing up all over NE Minneapolis! -- #polarvortex #colderthanmars #below60 #antarctica . . . . . . . . . #french #france #frenchlanguage #frenchculture #frenchstyle #languagelearning #frenchintheusa #neverstoplearning #ispeakfrench #ilovefrance #travelfrance #bonjour #francophile #community #minneapolis #minnesota #northeastminneapolis #nempls #frozen #cacaille #onselesgele #onlyinnempls #minnesnowta #hellfrozeover
The #polarvortex brings out all the fancy pants in Minnesota. #frozenpants #frozenjeans #jeans #pants #toocold #winter #freezing
Master Clark is missing his students so he did THIS⬆️⬆️ ------#FrozenGi #Frozenpants #Polarvortex #Sparring #Blackbeltsdontfeelcold #kickinitmaa #Fitkaratefam #karate #Martialarts #taekwondo #kickboxing #selfdefense #bullyproof #entrepreneurlife #hustleandheart
Had to up the game tonight #frozenpants #winterfun #minnesota #wintervortex
Have you seen the #frozenpants challenge? Yep, it's that cold!
Wet denim pants got frozen in 10min outside -9F(feels like -36F) #dangerouslycold #minnesota #frozenpants #minneapolis #schoolclosed #becauseofcoldweather #winter2019 危険な寒さの為学校は州をあげて休校。 外は-23度、でも体感気温は北極より寒い-38度--因みに北極の体感温度は-30度-- ジーンズを濡らして外に出したら10分でカチンコチンに凍りました。 #なかなか経験できない #危険な寒さ #学校休校 #北極より寒い #実験 #ミネソタ #ミネアポリス #凍るジーンズ #アメリカ生活 #海外生活
Old pants, Sparked no joy. Thanked old pants. Frozen pants, spark joy! #konmari #sparkjoy #frozenpants #adjectivesmatter #belowzero #massachusetts
Uh-oh, they're going stir crazy!