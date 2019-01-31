It's So Cold, Frozen Pants Are Popping Up All Over The Midwest

January 31, 2019
frozen_pants

(Photo by Anthony Souffle/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS/Sipa USA)

If you haven't heard, our friends in the Midwest are experiencing insanely cold temperatures. In some places, temperatures got down as low as 40 degrees below zero with a wind chill of 70 below!!!!!

Needless to say, but it's pretty dang cold! Schools are closed, beer trucks can't make their deliveries, and people are so bored that their freezing their pants upright in the snow.

Yes, #frozenpants is trending right now. Here are some of the best frozen pants pics from around the web today. Enjoy!

#ccso #frozen #frozenpants #polarvortex #stupidcold #minnesota

A post shared by Chisago Co Sheriff's Office (@chisagocountyso) on

Standing by #standingpants #frozenpants Not exactly their idea of #winterfun #brrr #onlyinminnesota #captureminnesota #polarvortex

A post shared by mypalo (@mypalooriginal) on

#bestofnempls #nempls #minneapolis #minnesota #minnesotaunited #mnufc #frozenpants

A post shared by Will ------------⚽️-- (@willbillydeluxe) on

Due to the extremely and dangerously cold temperatures, classes are cancelled tomorrow. Stay safe and warm! ❄️ You know it’s cold when #frozenpants are showing up all over NE Minneapolis! -- #polarvortex #colderthanmars #below60 #antarctica . . . . . . . . . #french #france #frenchlanguage #frenchculture #frenchstyle #languagelearning #frenchintheusa #neverstoplearning #ispeakfrench #ilovefrance #travelfrance #bonjour #francophile #community #minneapolis #minnesota #northeastminneapolis #nempls #frozen #cacaille #onselesgele #onlyinnempls #minnesnowta #hellfrozeover

A post shared by ---- Coucou Minneapolis ---- (@coucouminneapolis) on

The #polarvortex brings out all the fancy pants in Minnesota. #frozenpants #frozenjeans #jeans #pants #toocold #winter #freezing

A post shared by Laura (@epiccosmicshit) on

Master Clark is missing his students so he did THIS⬆️⬆️ ------#FrozenGi #Frozenpants #Polarvortex #Sparring #Blackbeltsdontfeelcold #kickinitmaa #Fitkaratefam #karate #Martialarts #taekwondo #kickboxing #selfdefense #bullyproof #entrepreneurlife #hustleandheart

A post shared by Kickin' It Martial Arts (@ki_mn_martialarts) on

Had to up the game tonight #frozenpants #winterfun #minnesota #wintervortex

A post shared by Eric Stang (@estang8) on

Have you seen the #frozenpants challenge? Yep, it's that cold!

A post shared by Mrs. Misuraca's Classroom (@mrs.misuraca) on

Wet denim pants got frozen in 10min outside -9F(feels like -36F) #dangerouslycold #minnesota #frozenpants #minneapolis #schoolclosed #becauseofcoldweather #winter2019 危険な寒さの為学校は州をあげて休校。 外は-23度、でも体感気温は北極より寒い-38度--因みに北極の体感温度は-30度-- ジーンズを濡らして外に出したら10分でカチンコチンに凍りました。 #なかなか経験できない #危険な寒さ #学校休校 #北極より寒い #実験 #ミネソタ #ミネアポリス #凍るジーンズ #アメリカ生活 #海外生活

A post shared by Chika Chan (@chika.kochy) on

Old pants, Sparked no joy. Thanked old pants. Frozen pants, spark joy! #konmari #sparkjoy #frozenpants #adjectivesmatter #belowzero #massachusetts

A post shared by Mary Schwalm (@maryschwalm) on

Uh-oh, they're going stir crazy!

