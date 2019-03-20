Sophie Turner Knows How To Work The Jumbotron, Chugs A Glass Of Wine

March 20, 2019
joe_jonas_sophie_turner

(Photo by Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Game of Thrones star, Sophie Turner, spent Tuesday night watching the New York Rangers play a little hockey. Unfortunately, the Rangers lost to the Detroit Red Wings 3 to 2. However, that didn't stop Sophie from having a great time. If fact, she made it on the jumbotron!

Like any other normal human being, she was all about it. Not only did she dab it up, but she chugged an entire glass of wine. She may have spilled a little bit down her face, but the fans loved it!

Send it for the starks -- @22cory_anderson @barstoolsports @nyrangers

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

Get it Sansa!

