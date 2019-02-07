Gas Station Competitor In Alabama Is Suing Buc-ee's!

You don't mess with Texas. And you dang sure don't mess with our Buc-ee's! Do you hear us Alabama???????

This great state of Texas was kind enough to share Buc-ee's (the place with the most glorious bathrooms on Earth) with the state of Alabama. Unfortunately, Alabama took our gift and sued it!

Apparently, there is some weird law in Alabama with gas prices. They can't be too low? According to the lawsuit filed by the Oasis Travel Center, LLC, Buc-ee's "gas prices are predatory and harmful toward its business." You can read all the legal jargon HERE.

This is just plain wrong!