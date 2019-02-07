Gas Station Competitor In Alabama Is Suing Buc-ee's!

February 7, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
gas_prices
Categories: 
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

You don't mess with Texas. And you dang sure don't mess with our Buc-ee's! Do you hear us Alabama???????

This great state of Texas was kind enough to share Buc-ee's (the place with the most glorious bathrooms on Earth) with the state of Alabama. Unfortunately, Alabama took our gift and sued it!

Apparently, there is some weird law in Alabama with gas prices. They can't be too low? According to the lawsuit filed by the Oasis Travel Center, LLC, Buc-ee's "gas prices are predatory and harmful toward its business." You can read all the legal jargon HERE.

This is just plain wrong!

 

Tags: 
Buc-ee's
gas prices
Alabama
Lawsuit

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes