George W. Bush & Michelle Obama Are Living Their Best BFF Life

On Wednesday, Jimmy Carter, the Bushes, the Clintons, the Obamas, and the Trumps all gathered together to attend former president George H.W. Bush's funeral in Washington D.C. While there were a lot of tears, there were also a few bright spots during the service. In fact, there was yet another beautiful friendship moment between George W. and Michelle.

Now you may remember a few months ago, when W. and Michelle shared candy or a cough drop at John McCain's funeral. The entire world was obsessed with this wonderfully sweet moment. Well, W. was at it again yesterday, only this time he came prepared.

As George W. is walking down the aisle, getting ready to shake hands and give hugs with everyone, he pulled a piece of candy out of his pocket to give to Michelle.

Video of George W Bush sneaks candy to Michelle Obama at Bush funeral

Seriously, we love everything about this friendship!

Of course W. also gave the eulogy at his father's funeral. And he did a DANG good job, even managed to fight back the tears during his speech. However, watch until the end. As W. goes to sit down, he just looses it. It's such a real and heartfelt moment.

Video of George W. Bush cries delivering eulogy for his father, George H.W. Bush (Full Eulogy)

Yeah, we're crying too!