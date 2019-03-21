George W. Bush Made His First Hole In One!

Former President of the United States, George W. Bush is celebrating a major golf milestone!

On Wednesday afternoon, W. along with the Bush Center's CEO Ken Hersh, and board members, Mike Meece and Bill Hickey, played a round of golf at Trinity Forest Golf Club. While there, W. managed to snag his very first hole in one!

Nice job! As for his next golf goal, W. says he wants to...

"live to 100 so I can shoot my age."