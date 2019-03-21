George W. Bush Made His First Hole In One!
March 21, 2019
Former President of the United States, George W. Bush is celebrating a major golf milestone!
On Wednesday afternoon, W. along with the Bush Center's CEO Ken Hersh, and board members, Mike Meece and Bill Hickey, played a round of golf at Trinity Forest Golf Club. While there, W. managed to snag his very first hole in one!
With coaching from @thebushcenter CEO Ken Hersh and board members Mike Meece and Bill Hickey, I scored my first hole-in-one at the home of our Warrior Open and the @attbyronnelson. Next golf goal: live to 100 so I can shoot my age.
Nice job! As for his next golf goal, W. says he wants to...
"live to 100 so I can shoot my age."