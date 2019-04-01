Georgia HS Students Get Photobombed By Some Walking Dead Extras While Taking Prom Pics
April 1, 2019
It's prom season y'all! Think glittery and sequined dresses, tuxedos, limos, dancing, corsages, and a trip to Benihana. It's the highlight of every teen's high school career.
Is there anything that could make prom night better? How about a few zombies in your prom pics! And not just any zombies, but some extras from the Walking Dead!
Such a wonderful moment for these Georgia HS students caught on film, which will live on forever.
Thanks to reddit user beaverkc for sharing this pic!