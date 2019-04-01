Georgia HS Students Get Photobombed By Some Walking Dead Extras While Taking Prom Pics

April 1, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
norman_reedus

(Photo by Oliver Contreras/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

It's prom season y'all! Think glittery and sequined dresses, tuxedos, limos, dancing, corsages, and a trip to Benihana. It's the highlight of every teen's high school career.

Is there anything that could make prom night better? How about a few zombies in your prom pics! And not just any zombies, but some extras from the Walking Dead!

Such a wonderful moment for these Georgia HS students caught on film, which will live on forever.

Thanks to reddit user beaverkc for sharing this pic!

Tags: 
The Walking Dead
georgia
High School
prom
Pictures
Zombies
extras

Recent Podcast Audio
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes