Company Will Pay You $1,000 To Watch 30 Classic Disney Movies In 30 Days

In anticipation of the launch of their new streaming service, Reviews.org is offering you the Disney job of a lifetime.

The website will pay you $1,000 to watch 30 of their classic films in 30 days. Reviews.org says, “Do you sing along with your kiddos when they belt out “Let It Go”? (Or maybe when you’re alone in the shower?) Is Halloween the perfect time to live out your dreams of becoming a pretty princess or spectacular superhero? We think you’d be perfect for the job!”

There are a few requirements, however. The company states that you must:

-Be 18 years or older

-Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

-Be “swift as a coursing river, with all the force of a great typhoon.”

Whoever is selected will also receive a year-long subscription to Disney+, as well as a Disney-themed movie watching kit which includes a mouse-themed blanket, four cups, a Pixar popcorn popper, and movie theater popcorn kernels

The movies the selected participant must watch include:

101 Dalmatians

Aladdin

Boy Meets World

Cars

DuckTales

Finding Nemo

Frozen

Hercules

High School Musical

The Incredibles

Kim Possible

Lilo and Stitch

The Lion King

The Little Mermaid

Malcolm in the Middle

The Mandalorian

Moana

Monsters University

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Ratatouille

Remember the Titans

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Simpsons

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

That’s So Raven

Toy Story

Up

Wall-E

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Zootopia

For more information and to apply to the position, head HERE!

Via NBC 4i