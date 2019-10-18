Company Will Pay You $1,000 To Watch 30 Classic Disney Movies In 30 Days
In anticipation of the launch of their new streaming service, Reviews.org is offering you the Disney job of a lifetime.
The website will pay you $1,000 to watch 30 of their classic films in 30 days. Reviews.org says, “Do you sing along with your kiddos when they belt out “Let It Go”? (Or maybe when you’re alone in the shower?) Is Halloween the perfect time to live out your dreams of becoming a pretty princess or spectacular superhero? We think you’d be perfect for the job!”
There are a few requirements, however. The company states that you must:
-Be 18 years or older
-Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident
-Be “swift as a coursing river, with all the force of a great typhoon.”
Whoever is selected will also receive a year-long subscription to Disney+, as well as a Disney-themed movie watching kit which includes a mouse-themed blanket, four cups, a Pixar popcorn popper, and movie theater popcorn kernels
The movies the selected participant must watch include:
101 Dalmatians
Aladdin
Boy Meets World
Cars
DuckTales
Finding Nemo
Frozen
Hercules
High School Musical
The Incredibles
Kim Possible
Lilo and Stitch
The Lion King
The Little Mermaid
Malcolm in the Middle
The Mandalorian
Moana
Monsters University
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Ratatouille
Remember the Titans
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Simpsons
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
That’s So Raven
Toy Story
Up
Wall-E
The World According to Jeff Goldblum
Zootopia
For more information and to apply to the position, head HERE!
Via NBC 4i