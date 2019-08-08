Get Ready To Cry Watching The First Trailer For The New Documentary "I Am Patrick Swayze"

The world lost Patrick Swayze way too soon, after the actor lost his battle with cancer September 14, 2009.

Almost a decade after his death, the Paramount Network just released the first trailer for their documentary I Am Patrick Swayze, and it's amazing. In just two minutes, you get a glimpse at the kind of talent Swayze was, mastering acting, dancing, and martial arts in his career.

It's a beautiful glimpse into the life and career of Swayze, and includes plenty of interviews from friends and co-stars that will surely bring a tear to your eye.

Video of I Am Patrick Swayze Official Trailer | Paramount Network

I Am Patrick Swayze will be released on the Paramount Network Sunday, August 18.

Via Geek Tyrant