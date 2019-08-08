Get Ready To Cry Watching The First Trailer For The New Documentary "I Am Patrick Swayze"

August 8, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Patrick Swayze, Filming, The Beast, Chicago, Night

(Photo by Chuck Hodes/Sony Pictures/MCT/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

The world lost Patrick Swayze way too soon, after the actor lost his battle with cancer September 14, 2009.

Almost a decade after his death, the Paramount Network just released the first trailer for their documentary I Am Patrick Swayze, and it's amazing.  In just two minutes, you get a glimpse at the kind of talent Swayze was, mastering acting, dancing, and martial arts in his career.

It's a beautiful glimpse into the life and career of Swayze, and includes plenty of interviews from friends and co-stars that will surely bring a tear to your eye.

I Am Patrick Swayze will be released on the Paramount Network Sunday, August 18.

Via Geek Tyrant

Tags: 
I Am Patrick Swayze
trailer
documentary
Paramount Network
movies
Film
Television
Sweet
Video
Emotional

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes