Elvis Andrus Chooses "Baby Shark" As His Walk Up Music

Today is the day!!!!! It's Opening Day for your Texas Rangers!!!!!

If you're headed out the GlobeLife Park later today or at any point during the 2019 baseball season, your ears will be infiltrated by the "Baby Shark" song. Why? Well, our beloved shortstop Elvis Andrus, has chosen that as his walk up song. Andrus told MLB.com...

"It's my at-bats, it's my song, I can do anything I want. I am very superstitious, if it gets a hit every day, I am going to keep it. If I don't get any hits, it might not be up there. Hopefully it will be the song I hit well with."

-- Baby Shark doo doo do doo do doo --



Yup - that's what @Rangers SS Elvis Andrus is going with for his walk-up song. #TogetherWe | @Rangers | @EmilyJonesMcCoy pic.twitter.com/cVzJFIuEo1 — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) March 26, 2019

Ok, be nice! He did it for a good reason. It's for his son! Awwwwwwww.