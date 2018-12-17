There Was An All Out Brawl Among The Christmas Inflatables At Taco Bell

Inflatables are the easiest Christmas decorations, in that they're pretty easy to put up on the lawn. However, they can become quite difficult once the wind picks up. Sure you can tie them down, but once one section has lift-off, all bets are off.

Sadly, for one Taco Bell, this Christmas they'll forever be known as the home of the most insane inflatable brawl ever known to man. It's snowman on snowman. Frosty is basically getting his teeth kicked in by another snowman or woman. The penguins are pecking a polar bear to death. And Rudolph might have a couple of broken legs.

Hahahahahahaha! That's pretty funny!