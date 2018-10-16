Police Lead Giant Pig Home With Trail Of Doritos

October 16, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
Bowl, Doritos, Chips
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Police in San Bernardino County, California were familiar with this escapee before.  And luckily, they knew he was friendly.

They were called to a local neighborhood after reports from residents all mentioned a gigantic pig the size of a mini-horse roaming around their streets.  Police had encountered the pig before, and knew where he lived, so they decided to help the big fella out.

One deputy sacrificed part of her lunch to safely lead the pig home back to where he belonged, with a trail of Doritos chips.

Well if this doesn’t go on the list of unusual calls... -- Highland Station received a call reference a pig "the size of a mini horse" ---- running around the neighborhood. Deputy Ponce and Deputy Berg found him and due to previous calls, knew where he lived. They lured him back home with @Doritos one of our deputies had in her lunch bag --. They made a trail and he followed. “We were able to put him back in and secure the gate. It was fun!” said Deputy Ponce. Crime fighting to safely securing a mini horse sized pig, we do it all -- ♀️-- ♂️

A post shared by San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sanbernardinocountysheriff) on

One deputy said in the Instagram post, "We were able to put him back in and secure the gate.  It was fun!"

Via 6ABC

Tags: 
Police
Pig
Animals
funny
Video
food
Doritos
Snacks
chips
Oink

Recent Podcast Audio
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jennifer Garzon, Beverages On Board KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues, Marketing Strategy Manager KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Carly Scott, Cruise Director KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Nathaniel Palma, Guest Experience Manager KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada, The VIP Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jody Dean Interviews New KLUV Morning Show Host Jeff Miles KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes