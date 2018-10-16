Police Lead Giant Pig Home With Trail Of Doritos

Police in San Bernardino County, California were familiar with this escapee before. And luckily, they knew he was friendly.

They were called to a local neighborhood after reports from residents all mentioned a gigantic pig the size of a mini-horse roaming around their streets. Police had encountered the pig before, and knew where he lived, so they decided to help the big fella out.

One deputy sacrificed part of her lunch to safely lead the pig home back to where he belonged, with a trail of Doritos chips.

One deputy said in the Instagram post, "We were able to put him back in and secure the gate. It was fun!"

Via 6ABC