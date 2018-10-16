Police Lead Giant Pig Home With Trail Of Doritos
Police in San Bernardino County, California were familiar with this escapee before. And luckily, they knew he was friendly.
They were called to a local neighborhood after reports from residents all mentioned a gigantic pig the size of a mini-horse roaming around their streets. Police had encountered the pig before, and knew where he lived, so they decided to help the big fella out.
One deputy sacrificed part of her lunch to safely lead the pig home back to where he belonged, with a trail of Doritos chips.
Well if this doesn’t go on the list of unusual calls... -- Highland Station received a call reference a pig "the size of a mini horse" ---- running around the neighborhood. Deputy Ponce and Deputy Berg found him and due to previous calls, knew where he lived. They lured him back home with @Doritos one of our deputies had in her lunch bag --. They made a trail and he followed. “We were able to put him back in and secure the gate. It was fun!” said Deputy Ponce. Crime fighting to safely securing a mini horse sized pig, we do it all -- ♀️-- ♂️
One deputy said in the Instagram post, "We were able to put him back in and secure the gate. It was fun!"
Via 6ABC