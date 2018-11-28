Check Out Hogwarts Castle Made Entirely Of Gingerbread

At Christmas, gingerbread houses are kind of a big deal. It's not just a family tradition, there are hardcore competitions too. Even DFW's Northpark Mall puts out a gingerbread display.

However, we've found the gingerbread house to end all other gingerbread houses. It comes from the wizarding world of Harry Potter. A bakery in Canada, Duchess Bakery, attempted something insane...a giant castle, specifically the Hogwarts castle!

Think about Hogwarts. This could have very easily gone wrong, but these people are true professionals and absolutely nailed it!

Here's the kicker, you can actually enter to win a chance to destroy this work of art right after Christmas! OMG!