Check Out Hogwarts Castle Made Entirely Of Gingerbread
At Christmas, gingerbread houses are kind of a big deal. It's not just a family tradition, there are hardcore competitions too. Even DFW's Northpark Mall puts out a gingerbread display.
However, we've found the gingerbread house to end all other gingerbread houses. It comes from the wizarding world of Harry Potter. A bakery in Canada, Duchess Bakery, attempted something insane...a giant castle, specifically the Hogwarts castle!
Think about Hogwarts. This could have very easily gone wrong, but these people are true professionals and absolutely nailed it!
Gingerbread Hogwarts is finally here!! It is 100% edible, made from gingerbread, sugar, and candy—stop by the Bake Shop to see it in person through the holidays. Just like in previous years you can enter to WIN a chance to DESTROY the castle if you bring a donation of new socks for the @bissellcentre. Thank you @g_beggs @kelseyfj and @cafelinnea for your incredible hard work—all those late nights were worth it! #duchessbakeshop #gingerbreadhogwarts #gingerbread #gingerbreadcastle #hogwarts #cafelinnea
Here's the kicker, you can actually enter to win a chance to destroy this work of art right after Christmas! OMG!