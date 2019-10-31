Girl’s “Carrie” Costume Horrifies EMTs Following Car Crash

20-year-old Sidney Wolfe was on her way home from a haunted house event when she got into a car crash.

Luckily, she made it out ok, but her car was totaled. EMTs were shocked when they arrived at the scene, however, as a bloodied Wolfe didn’t appear any worse for the wear. When some police officers arrived at the scene later, they were shocked that nobody was offering her the medical assistance it looked like this hurt woman desperately needed.

We should mention that at the time of the crash, Wolfe was dressed head-to-toe in a bloody "Carrie" outfit from the Stephen King classic Carrie!

If anyone wants to know how my weekend went I totaled my car while dressed up as Carrie and everyone who was a first responder thought I was dead HAHAHAHA IM SO SORRY pic.twitter.com/22vatX7nGB — Sidney (@SidwWolfe) October 28, 2019

Wolfe told HuffPost, “The very first responder was a gentleman that pulled over being a Good Samaritan. You could tell he was horrified. Next came the police officers who were like ‘oh man’ — and kept asking over and over again if I needed medical assistance. The second round of cops that came weren’t in on the makeup and said, ‘Are we just gonna ignore that blood is dripping and she needs medical assistance?’”

Amazingly, Wolfe walked away from the scene with only a bruise on her leg.

Everyone is asking for the backstory so here it goes. I was promoting Carrie the Musical at a haunted house. At the end of the night, I was too tired to shower and remove my makeup so when i wrecked the first responders saw my blood and freaked. pic.twitter.com/RksJVMv4uX — Sidney (@SidwWolfe) October 29, 2019

Wolfe’s apparently hit a deer, totaling her car in the process.

Via NY Post