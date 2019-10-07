Glenlivet Creates “Cocktail Capsules” That Look Exactly Like Tide Pods

October 7, 2019
Remember a while back when the internet was consumed with swallowing tide pods?

Well, whisky maker Glenlivet has jumped on the craze, albeit a little late, with their latest creation they’re calling ‘The Glenlivet Capsule Collection.”

Glenlivet says in a promotional video, “There’s no need for a glass, ice or a cocktail stirrer.”  You simply pop one of these pods into your mouth, and bite down to release the liquid.  No more tricky glasses and tumblers!

Each capsule contains 23 milliliters of liquid, which is about half a shot, and measures just under an inch.  They come in three flavors: citrus, wood, and spice.

Via NY Post

