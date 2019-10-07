Goat Headbutts Woman Trying To Take A Selfie With It

Sometimes animals aren’t as psyched to grab a selfie with you as you are with it.

A woman in the United Kingdom was trying to snag a photo with a goat, when he had different plans. She exclaimed, “he’s trying to headbutt me,” but apparently felt safe enough to keep trying for the photo as the goat was tied up.

Well, there was just enough slack in the rope for the goat to land a perfect headbutt to the back of the woman’s head as she was kneeling for the selfie.

And thankfully, she was recording the whole time.

Video of Goat headbutts girl trying to take selfie with It

She changed her mind about the picture pretty darn quick!

Via KVIA