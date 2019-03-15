OMG! That's A Lot Of Spring Break Trash At Padre!

March 15, 2019
South Padre

As Spring Break comes to an end, what happens to the party filth left behind?

South Padre Island is one of the biggest college Spring Break party destinations in Texas. It's nothing but bikinis, sunburns, and booze! With an emphasis on the booze. It's 4 or 5 full days of nonstop partying.

It's all fun and games, until Spring Break is over and everyone goes back home. Have you ever wondered what the aftermath looks like? And all the trash that the college kids have left behind? More importantly, who picks all that up???

Well, we have to give a shoutout to Reddit user skullybud, who did this...

Dear Lord that's a lot of trash!!!!!! And thank you for keeping Texas clean!

