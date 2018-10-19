Get Your Hands On Limited Edition Golden Girls Cereal!

October 19, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
Betty White, Smile

(Photo by Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Now you can finally have Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia over for breakfast.  You can now also have them for breakfast!

Golden Girls cereal has hit the shelves!  The multi grain Os are the brainchild of the toy manufacturer Funko, and feature animated illustrations of the four girls on the box!

Unfortunately, Funko has already said once the cereal sells out, they have no plans "as of now" to make more, but hopefully they will change their minds.

There are plenty available on eBay, however, if you feel like paying $150 for cereal!

Via NY Post

Tags: 
Golden Girls
Television
Retro
Cereal
breakfast
nostalgia
TV
Dorothy
Blanche
Rose
Sophia
Betty White

Recent Podcast Audio
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues About The Holidays At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Tony Olmos To Talk About The Ship's Enhancements KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona, Consumer Channel Director, Marketing KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes