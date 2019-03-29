Don Rickles' Voice Will Live On In Toy Story 4

Don Rickles passed away almost two years ago. While he's gone, he will never be forgotten. His image and voice will live on on screen forever, including in Toy Story 4!

Don Rickles will in fact be the voice of Mr. Potato Head. Toy Story 4's director, Josh Cooley, made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday that Rickles had already signed on for TS 4 before his passing.

“Some people say funny things, I say things funny.” -Don Rickles

All of his pieces may be replaceable, but his voice is not. Honored he signed on for TS4, honored he’s in TS4. pic.twitter.com/Q7cTRSQNwh — Josh Cooley (@CooleyUrFaceOff) March 28, 2019

This is such great news!!! Now, we aren't exactly sure if Rickles was able to voice anything new or if Disney Pixar is just taking old audio from the other films to recreate new lines for TS4.