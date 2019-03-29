Don Rickles' Voice Will Live On In Toy Story 4

March 29, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
don_rickles

(Photo by Krista Kennell/Sipa Press/vfairkksipa)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Don Rickles passed away almost two years ago. While he's gone, he will never be forgotten. His image and voice will live on on screen forever, including in Toy Story 4!

Don Rickles will in fact be the voice of Mr. Potato Head. Toy Story 4's director, Josh Cooley, made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday that Rickles had already signed on for TS 4 before his passing.

This is such great news!!! Now, we aren't exactly sure if Rickles was able to voice anything new or if Disney Pixar is just taking old audio from the other films to recreate new lines for TS4.

Tags: 
don rickles
Toy Story 4
passed away
Voice
mr. potato head

Recent Podcast Audio
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes