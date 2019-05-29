Good News! Alex Trebek Says Some Of His Tumors Have "Shrunk By 50%"

Let's all do a happy dance in Alex Trebek's honor!!! His chemotherapy is working!

Just three months ago, Alex Trebek was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. While that kind of news is absolutely devastating, Trebek didn't skip a beat. He continued working on his hit TV show Jeopardy while doing all kinds of treatments, basically powering through.

Well, we have some really great news to share with you! While the show is on hiatus, Alex still managed to find time to give us a health update. He sat down with People to say...

"The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory…some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent."

Alex Trebek Reveals Some of His Tumors Have Shrunk by 50 Percent: ‘It’s Kind of Mind-Boggling’ https://t.co/VrYncDAZYJ — People (@people) May 29, 2019

That's amazing!!!