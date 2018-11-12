Texas Sends 200 Firefighters To Help Combat California Wildfire

Northern California has been hit hard by wildfire. As it stands right now, it's the most destructive wildfire in the state's history. And sadly, it continues to burn with what seems like no end in sight.

Numerous houses have been destroyed, including celebrity homes. Gerard Butler's house is just one among the ashes.

As of right now, Kim Kardashian's house is still standing, but she and her family were forced to evacuate.

While we sit here feeling helpless, there are some Texans chipping in to help...200 to be exact. Governor Abbott sent 200 firefighters to California to help out. According to NBC 5, Dallas Fire Rescue is sending 17 firefighters to battle the flames in Ventura County. Dallas Fire Department special operations deputy chief Charlie Salazar said...

"Guys are eager. We try to send our most experienced people on the team."

Gotta love Texas! We always step up!