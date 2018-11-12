Texas Sends 200 Firefighters To Help Combat California Wildfire

November 12, 2018
california_wildfire

(Photo by Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Northern California has been hit hard by wildfire. As it stands right now, it's the most destructive wildfire in the state's history. And sadly, it continues to burn with what seems like no end in sight.

Numerous houses have been destroyed, including celebrity homes. Gerard Butler's house is just one among the ashes.

Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LosAngelesFireDepartment. If you can, support these brave men and women at SupportLAFD.org. Link in bio.

A post shared by Gerard Butler (@gerardbutler) on

As of right now, Kim Kardashian's house is still standing, but she and her family were forced to evacuate.

Trying to get my mind off of this fire and snuggling with my niece. We are all safe and that’s all that matters

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

While we sit here feeling helpless, there are some Texans chipping in to help...200 to be exact. Governor Abbott sent 200 firefighters to California to help out. According to NBC 5, Dallas Fire Rescue is sending 17 firefighters to battle the flames in Ventura County. Dallas Fire Department special operations deputy chief Charlie Salazar said...

"Guys are eager. We try to send our most experienced people on the team."

Gotta love Texas! We always step up!

