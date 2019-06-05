TWU Grad Conquers Mount Everest!

June 5, 2019
Miles In The Morning
mount_everest

(Photo by iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Categories: 
Features
Local News
Shows
Your Morning Links

The stories of people wanting to climb Mount Everest have created an overcrowding problem! 

Many of us have had the dream of conquering the incredible feat of rising to the top of the world at Mount Everest! Roxanne Vogel from Texas Women's University did just that! And did it faster than most who have summited the highest peak in the world! 2 Weeks! It takes most people 2 months! 

The day she did it was also the same day viral photos and videos had been released of the overcrowding on the final leg of the world's most famous mountain. 

Tags: 
mount everest
climb
conquers
twu
texas women's university

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes