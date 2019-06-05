TWU Grad Conquers Mount Everest!

The stories of people wanting to climb Mount Everest have created an overcrowding problem!

Many of us have had the dream of conquering the incredible feat of rising to the top of the world at Mount Everest! Roxanne Vogel from Texas Women's University did just that! And did it faster than most who have summited the highest peak in the world! 2 Weeks! It takes most people 2 months!

The day she did it was also the same day viral photos and videos had been released of the overcrowding on the final leg of the world's most famous mountain.