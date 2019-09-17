Grandmother Uses Hair Dryer As Fake Radar Gun To Stop Speeding On Her Street

September 17, 2019
(Photo by Getty Images)

A grandmother in Montana was worried about fast drivers speeding down a road near where her grandchildren play.

To deter the speeders, Patti Forest Baumgartner placed a comfy chair on the side of the road, and with drink in hand, held up a hair dryer in an effort to confuse fast drivers into thinking it was a radar gun.  

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Noah Pesola was notified of Ms. Patti’s creative way to keep kids safe, and deemed her an honorary Trooper for her efforts.

 

Via Fox 4

