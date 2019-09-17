Grandmother Uses Hair Dryer As Fake Radar Gun To Stop Speeding On Her Street

A grandmother in Montana was worried about fast drivers speeding down a road near where her grandchildren play.

To deter the speeders, Patti Forest Baumgartner placed a comfy chair on the side of the road, and with drink in hand, held up a hair dryer in an effort to confuse fast drivers into thinking it was a radar gun.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Noah Pesola was notified of Ms. Patti’s creative way to keep kids safe, and deemed her an honorary Trooper for her efforts.

I was able to find Ms. Patti.



She was made an honorary Trooper with a campaign hat and sticker badge for her work to keep her grandkids safe. #SlowDown#KidsCrossing#KeepOurKidsSafe https://t.co/M2EYlDQlku pic.twitter.com/eaAh4s1It2 — Trooper N. Pesola (@TrooperPesola) August 20, 2019

Via Fox 4