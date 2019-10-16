Grandpa Brings Dog To Furniture Store To Make Sure She Likes The New Chair, Too

October 16, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Dog, Cough, Chair, Furniture, Jack Russell Terrier

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Aleecia Dahl's grandparents needed new furniture.

So, the family took a shopping trip to find new couches and chairs.  Dahl’s grandfather had one important caveat for a new chair, though. Aleecia said, “It was Grandpa's requirement that the footrest on his lounge chair was wide enough for him and Coco to sit side by side.”

The family visited several stores, with Coco always by Grandpa’s side, to make sure she liked the chair as much as he did.  

 

Thankfully, they indeed found a chair comfortable for everyone, something Dahl’s grandfather wouldn’t have any other way.  Aleecia said of Coco, “She's his little best friend.”

Via MSN

Tags: 
Grandpa
grandfather
Dog
furniture
store
Sweet
Animals
pets
Cute
Couch
Chair
Furniture Shopping