Grandpa Brings Dog To Furniture Store To Make Sure She Likes The New Chair, Too

Aleecia Dahl's grandparents needed new furniture.

So, the family took a shopping trip to find new couches and chairs. Dahl’s grandfather had one important caveat for a new chair, though. Aleecia said, “It was Grandpa's requirement that the footrest on his lounge chair was wide enough for him and Coco to sit side by side.”

The family visited several stores, with Coco always by Grandpa’s side, to make sure she liked the chair as much as he did.

Believe it or not, there was a once a time when Aleecia Dahl's grandfather didn't want a dog at all -- but now he pretty much epitomizes what it means to be a proud pet parent. https://t.co/p7Nu8T8hz6 — Aidpets (@aidpets) October 14, 2019

Thankfully, they indeed found a chair comfortable for everyone, something Dahl’s grandfather wouldn’t have any other way. Aleecia said of Coco, “She's his little best friend.”

