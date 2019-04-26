Graphics Gone Wrong: Channel 8 Accidentally Posts Strip Club Pic Instead Of Real ER

Sorry Channel 8, you're fired from America. (FYI, we do this in jest.)

Earlier this week, WFAA posted a story on their website called: "Know before you go: How to make sure you don't get hit with surprise doctor bills." A very real story about your insurance company and avoiding getting hit with huge medical bills.

Unfortunately, things went horribly wrong when they accidentally posted a picture of a strip club called Emergency Room, instead of an actual emergency room. Look close, otherwise you might miss it.

Since the story was posted two days ago, WFAA has taken down the incorrect image. But, reddit user garrettgravely managed to screenshot it first! So thanks for that!