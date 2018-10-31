Who Knew Grass Under A Microscope Was So Cute & Happy?

Awwwwww happy little blades of grass.

More than likely you've never really thought about a blade of grass, let alone what it looks like under a microscope. However, it just might be the happiest greenery on the planet...literally! It's filled with smiley faces!

OMG! How cute!!!!

To be honest, we were a little skeptical of this pic. So we looked it up from a reputable source...Quora. They're actually called Smiley Bundles or Vascular Bundles, which help to transport water, minerals and food. Cool!