Green “Shamrock” Puppy Born In Litter Of Great Danes

Caddy Williams was watching her Great Dane Ami give birth she noticed something unusual with one of the puppies.

Williams was writing down the matching coat color and pattern as each pup was born, and when the eighth pup was delivered, she thought it was just black. Williams said, “It was dark. So I finally got out my phone flashlight — and she was green!”

Yes, Ami’s eighth pup was green!

Video of Colorado dog owner helps Great Dane birth rare green puppy | ABC7

The dog was born green because of a chemical called biliverdin, which is used to make bile, dyed the pup’s fur green while it was in the womb. The condition is rare, and thankfully not dangerous. The green hue will also not last forever, and eventually fade with time.

Williams said of the newborn dog, “She’s healthy and beautiful and she nurses so well. I just love her. She’s like a little shamrock puppy.” And as for how Ami is doing, “She’s a great first-time mom and taking care of her little ones.”

Via NY Post