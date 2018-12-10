And Texas' Favorite Christmas Movie Is...

Apologies to Die Hard and Lethal Weapon. Although you're both great Christmas movies, there isn't enough love for you in the state of Texas.

According to Streaming Observer, Gremlins takes the top spot as favorite Christmas movie in the state of Texas. We join the likes of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. And West Virginia takes The Ref.

Video of Gremlins - Trailer

Some of the weirder films...Batman Forever goes to Florida and Louisiana. Meanwhile, it's Edward Scissorhands for Nevada. You can read the entire list HERE.