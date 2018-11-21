Groom Surprised By Best Friend Wearing Wedding Dress During First Look

November 21, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
Bride, Groom, Wedding Day, First Look
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Your Morning Links

It’s become tradition now for the bride and groom to share a first look before the ceremony begins.

Seeing your bride for the first time is an incredibly special moment, and having it occur in privacy rather than in front of the entire wedding audience might make it that more special.

Either way, it’s truly a special, landmark occasion.  Which is what makes this little prank all the better.

Jake VanSickle was all set to see his bride in her wedding dress for the first time, but when he turned around, he didn't see her.  He saw his best friend instead, dressed for the part at least in a lovely dress of his own!

Hey, what good are your friends if they won’t cause a little ruckus on the most important day of your life?!

Tags: 
Wedding
Love
Relationship
Friendship
Best Friends
first look
Surprise
funny

Recent Podcast Audio
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues About The Holidays At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes