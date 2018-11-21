Groom Surprised By Best Friend Wearing Wedding Dress During First Look

It’s become tradition now for the bride and groom to share a first look before the ceremony begins.

Seeing your bride for the first time is an incredibly special moment, and having it occur in privacy rather than in front of the entire wedding audience might make it that more special.

Either way, it’s truly a special, landmark occasion. Which is what makes this little prank all the better.

Jake VanSickle was all set to see his bride in her wedding dress for the first time, but when he turned around, he didn't see her. He saw his best friend instead, dressed for the part at least in a lovely dress of his own!

Hey, what good are your friends if they won’t cause a little ruckus on the most important day of your life?!